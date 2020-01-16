Man found with bag of needles at school playground gets prison

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man with at least 11 criminal convictions since 2018 has been sentenced to state prison for stealing from local stores.

Thomas Fortis, 36, will serve two to six years in prison. He pleaded guilty to retail theft, receiving stolen property and related offenses.

Prosecutors said they had no choice but to request prison for Fortis’ non-violent offenses because prior sentences and court orders have not changed his behavior.

The district attorney’s office said Fortis was acting erratically and had a bag of 25 intravenous needles, spoons, a stolen Samsung tablet, and other items during a reported overdose incident at the Brecht Elementary School playground on June 26.

In previous days, he stole hundreds of dollars in items from an area Wal-Mart and Walgreens, authorities said.