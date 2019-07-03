Man gets new charges for grenade-like devices in car

WILLOW STREET, Pa. (WHTM) – Additional charges have been filed against a man who police say had two devices that looked like hand grenades during a traffic stop in Lancaster County.

West Lampeter Township police said a preliminary examination of the devices determined they contained a black powder that tested positive for “energetic material.”

An x-ray of the devices showed what is believed to be live training fuses, police said. Further testing will be conducted in the next week.

Melvin Hartman, 54, was additionally charged with two felony counts of possessing a weapon of mass destruction and a felony firearms offense.

Hartman was stopped Sunday evening for not having a license plate and was found to have an outstanding warrant for a drug offense. He was taken into custody after an altercation with officers and was found in possession of the devices, a loaded gun, and seven grams of suspected methamphetamine, police said.

A nearby parking lot at Kendig Square shopping center was sectioned off while the devices were secured by a bomb squad.

Hartman was initially charged with possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and related offenses.