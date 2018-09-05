Man gets prison for 2nd child sex abuse conviction

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved Brian T. Morningstar (Lancaster County District Attorney's Office)

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) - A prison inmate convicted of sexually abusing a child will serve more time for the abuse of two other children.

Brian T. Morningstar, 45, was ordered to serve 20 to 40 years in prison, plus 17 years of probation, after he pleaded guilty to nine felonies and two misdemeanors, the district attorney's office said.

Prosecutors said Morningstar sexually abused two boys between 2011 and 2013, when he lived in Elizabethtown. The boys were ages 3 and 7 when the abuse began.

Morningstar was sentenced in 2014 to 8 to 20 years for the sexual abuse of a girl.

The two sentences will be served at the same time.