Man gets prison for armed robbery spree

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – An 18-year-old will serve up to 12 years in prison for armed store robberies he committed as a teenager.

Rayvonne Perez-Acosta was 17 years old when he used a stolen gun to demand money from eight stores between Jan. 6, 2018 and March 1, 2018, the district attorney’s office said.

He was sentenced Tuesday to 6 to 12 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to eight counts of robbery and two firearms charges.

Perez-Acosta must pay more than $2,800 in restitution.

He was charged as an adult because a gun was used in the robberies. A Lancaster County judge denied a motion to have the case tried in juvenile court.

