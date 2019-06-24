Man gets prison for carjacking at shopping center

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man will serve up to nine years in prison for a carjacking at a shopping center and two attempted home burglaries last year.

Stephen M. Frey, 35, was sentenced Monday to at least 4.5 years in prison for the Aug. 26, 2018 incident. He pleaded guilty in April to robbery of a motor vehicle, theft, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and driving with a suspended license.

Frey entered a parked and running car at the Manor Shopping Center, told two people in the backseat he had a gun, and ordered them to get out. He then backed up at a high rate of speed while the rear doors were open and nearly struck the fleeing passengers, authorities said.

Frey fled to Willow Street Pike in West Lampeter Township where he struck a vehicle pulling out of a driveway. He abandoned the vehicle and tried to enter two homes, then entered a vehicle parked and was arrested.

The district attorney’s office said Frey has admitted to dealing with addiction issues for 15 years but has never accepted treatment. As part of his sentence, he was ordered to pay over $16,000 in restitution costs.