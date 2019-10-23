Man gets prison for carjacking senior at knifepoint

PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man will serve eight years in prison for carjacking an elderly person at knifepoint in Lancaster last October.

Suudimon Washington, 33, was sentenced to 100 months in prison and three years of supervised release. He must also pay a $2,000 fine and $200 restitution as part of the sentence handed down in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

He pleaded guilty in May to one count of carjacking.

Prosecutors say Washington pulled a knife on an 85-year-old man and demanded the victim’s keys. The victim was ordered to get into the passenger seat of his car.

Washington drove the victim for several miles through the Lancaster area then dropped him off at a campground in Lancaster County.

Washington was arrested after driving the car to Philadelphia.