Man gets prison for dealing fentanyl, bringing drug to prison

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man will serve up to 10 years in prison for dealing fentanyl and then later attempting to smuggle the drug into the county prison.

Derreck Strausbaugh, 29, of Columbia, was sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, possessing contraband and related counts.

The district attorney’s office said Strausbaugh was charged in June 2018 for having 65 bags of fentanyl. He was arrested for a warrant in the case and sent to the prison on March 24.

Strausbaugh hid three bags of fentanyl in his shoe and tried to bring the drugs into the prison, authorities said. Prison staff discovered the fentanyl in an intake area.