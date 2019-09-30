Man gets prison for fatal crash at nearly 4 times DUI limit

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man will serve up to 15 years in prison for a drunk driving crash that killed a Mount Joy man in January.

Bryan Knowles, 38, of Bainbridge, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide while DUI and related charges and will serve 6.5 to 15 years in prison, the district attorney’s office said.

As part of the plea terms, prosecutors dropped a criminal homicide charge.

Authorities said Knowles had a blood-alcohol level of .31%, nearly four times the legal limit, when he drove into oncoming traffic on Route 441 in East Donegal Township. Joseph G. Zito, 56, was killed when the pickup struck his Honda SUV.

Knowles took a Breathalyzer test a few minutes before driving. Prosecutors said the test revealed he was intoxicated, but he drove anyway.

Knowles must also serve five years of probation and pay $2,827 restitution regarding funeral costs.

