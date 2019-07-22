Man gets prison for sex assault on sleeping woman

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man will serve up to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman who was sleeping in a Manheim home.

Jordan A. Mayes, 24, was sentenced to 4.5 to 10 years in prison regarding the June 2017 incident at a home on East High Street. He was convicted in April of four felonies and two misdemeanors.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said the victim, a relative of an acquaintance of Mayes’, testified that she awoke to find Mayes assaulting her. She ran to a bedroom, locked the door and called 911.