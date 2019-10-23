Man gets prison for sharing child pornography online

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A West Donegal Township man will serve prison time for sharing child pornography in an online chatroom.

Jamon D. Wagner, 44, pleaded guilty to disseminating child pornography and other felonies. Under a plea agreement, he was sentenced to 9 to 23 months in prison plus five years of probation.

The Lancaster County district attorney’s office said Wagner was sharing child pornography via ChatStep. Police searched his home last year and found the images on his laptop computer.

Authorities said Wagner admitted to police that he looked at child pornography. He told police he stopped when he “realized how wrong it was.”

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.