Man gets prison for years of child sexual abuse

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man will serve up to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a pre-teenage girl.

Thomas Irwin, 71, of Manheim Township, was sentenced to 10 to 20 years after he pleaded guilty to 10 charges, nine felonies, including rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault and several other felonies.

He pleaded no contest to a second count of rape.

The district attorney’s office said Irwin abused the girl between 2013 and October 2018. The abuse was reported to Manheim Township police in March.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.