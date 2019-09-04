Man gets up to 132 years for sexually abusing, torturing 4 children with disabilities

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster Township man has been sentenced to up to 132 years in prison for torturing, imprisoning and sexually abusing four children with intellectual disabilities.

Donald A. Moyer, 64, was sentenced Monday to 56 to 132 years in prison. He was convicted in June of 25 charges, including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and false imprisonment.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said the children, between ages 6 and 12, suffered in a “living hell,” often times locked in a room for long periods and raped by Moyer. In some incidents, prosecutors said Moyer sexually abused the children as punishment.

Authorities said when one of the children took food from a refrigerator, Moyer beat the child and took them into a room where they were sexually assaulted.

A school principal testified at trial that the children were often dirty and starving, and witnesses told the court the refrigerator in the home had a lock on it.

The children were taken into protective custody when the abuse was discovered in 2016. One of the children told a teacher what was happening.

Prosecutors asked for a minimum sentence of more than 100 years, saying Moyer should not receive a “volume discount” for the repeated crimes.