Man gets up to 15 years for heroin, gun charges

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - A Lancaster man will serve up to 15 years in prison on drug and gun crimes.

Miguel A. Saldana, 26, recently pleaded guilty to felony drug-dealing, illegal possession of a firearm, and related misdemeanors, the district attorney's office said.

In exchange for the plea, Saldana will serve 7 to 15 years in prison.

Prosecutors said the Lancaster County Drug Task Force found 225 bags of heroin, drug packaging supplies, a .22-caliber handgun, and $1,051 cash during a raid on Saldana’s Poplar Street home in July 2017.

Saldana has a prior felony conviction for drug possession that prohibits him from having a gun.