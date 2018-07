Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved Juan R. Silva (Lancaster County District Attorney's Office)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - A Reading man will serve up to 20 years in prison for the sexual abuse of two girls in Lancaster in 2008.

Juan R. Silva, 46, was ordered to serve 10 to 20 years in prison. He was found guilty in January of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, and corruption of minors.

Prosecutors said Silva abused the girls at a home on South Prince Street.

The victims reported the abuse in 2016.