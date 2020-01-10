Live Now
Man guilty of hitting toddler, sexually abusing woman

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been convicted of hitting a 2-year-old boy and sexually abusing the boy’s mother in a vehicle while the toddler was there.

Luis Martinez-Colomba, 32, was found guilty Thursday of aggravated assault of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, endangering the welfare of a child, and related offenses.

Authorities said Martinez-Colomba forced his ex-girlfriend to perform sexual acts on him while her child was in a car with them. They said he repeatedly punched the woman in her upper body as she was driving and also struck the toddler in the face, causing bleeding.

Martinez-Colomba will be sentenced after a background investigation. He remains in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $750,000 bail.

