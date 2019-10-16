Man guilty of pointing loaded gun in road rage incident

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Manheim man will serve six months of house arrest and two years of probation for a road rage incident on Route 72 last December.

Ronald Shirley Jr., 30, was convicted Tuesday of pointing a gun at another driver when he believed that person changed lanes too closely behind him, the district attorney’s office said.

Shirley was found guilty of simple assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct after a nonjury trial.

Authorities said Shirley was at the interchange of Routes 283 and 72, and in the exit lane for Route 72, and sped up as the other driver attempted to merge into the lane. When the other driver merged behind him, Shirley pointed a pistol at the woman through a rear window.

The woman testified that Shirley wouldn’t let her merge into the exit lane, in heavy traffic. She said she swerved when Shirley pointed the gun, then pulled over and called 911.

Shirley admitted to Manheim Township police that he pointed the loaded pistol.

