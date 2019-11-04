Man guilty of raping girl in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster has been found guilty of sexually abusing a pre-teen girl several years ago.

Teddy Bernard, 50, was convicted of rape of a child, six other felonies and a misdemeanor. He will be sentenced in January following a background investigation, the district attorney’s office said.

Prosecutors said Bernard abused the girl in 2010, when she was 8 years old, at an apartment in the 700 block of Union Street. He was an acquaintance of the girl’s mother at the time of the abuse.

Bernard is in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $1 million bail.