Man guilty of sexual abuse against four children

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Florida man is facing prison time for sexually abusing four children in Lancaster County for 20 years, beginning in 1984.

Tony Cruz, 52, was convicted last week in Lancaster County Court of 14 counts including rape of a child.

The district attorney’s office said Cruz abused the children at multiple locations from 1984 to 2004, before moving to Florida.

Cruz will be sentenced after a background investigation is completed in a couple of months.

He is awaiting sentencing in Lancaster County Prison. Bail is set at $2 million.