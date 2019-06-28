Man guilty of sexually abusing 4 children with disabilities

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster Township man has been found guilty of beating imprisoning, and sexually abusing four children with intellectual disabilities.

Donald A. Moyer, 63, was convicted Friday of 25 charges including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and false imprisonment.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said the children, between ages 6 and 12, suffered in a “living hell,” often times locked in a room for long periods and raped by Moyer.

A school principal testified the children were often dirty and starving, and witnesses told the court the refrigerator in the home had a lock on it.

The children were taken into protective custody when the abuse was discovered in 2016. One of the children told a teacher what was happening.

Moyer will be sentenced after a background investigation is completed. Until then, he is in Lancaster County Prison on $500,000 bail.