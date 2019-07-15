Man headed to trial for meth, gun, grenades

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is headed to trial on allegations he had methamphetamine, a loaded gun, and two live hand grenades in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

A district judge ordered 54-year-old Melvin Hartman, of Holtwood, to be tried for possessing a weapon of mass destruction and related charges after a preliminary hearing last week.

The district attorney’s office said police found the gun and grenades when Hartman was stopped June 30 at Kendig Square shopping center. The vehicle did not have a license plate and Hartman was wanted on a drug charge from February.

Investigators examined the grenades and determined they were live and could have exploded if engaged.

Police also found a container of methamphetamine in Hartman’s vehicle.

Hartman remains in Lancaster County Prison on a combined bail of over $1.8 million.

He still faces a hearing on charges he had explosives in his home when police searched it July 3.