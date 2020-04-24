Man hit by car in Lancaster County suffers serious injuries

WEST LAMPETER, Pa. (WHTM )– West Lampeter Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who struck a man in Lancaster County and took off.

Police say on Thursday, April 23 between 8 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., a 21-year-old Lancaster resident was struck in the 2100 block of Willow Street Pike.

Responding officers located the male with severe head injuries on the shoulder

of the northbound lane of Willow Street Pike. The male was transported to

Lancaster General Hospital, Penn Medicine.

Police say the man was either riding or pushing a bicycle when he was struck by a vehicle.

The striking vehicle did not remain at the scene. It is believed the striking vehicle may have damage to the passenger side front, the hood, and maybe the windshield, police say.

The West Lampeter Police are asking for anyone that may have been in the area of Willow Street Pike between 8 p.m. and 8:45 p.m to contact them at 717-464-2421.

This is an active investigation.