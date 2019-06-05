Man jailed for child pornography had software to hide online activity Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Timothy Wolf [ + - ] Video

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) -- A Manheim Township man will serve up to 10 years in prison for having and sharing child pornography.

Timothy Wolf recently pleaded guilty in Lancaster County Court and was ordered to serve two to 10 years in prison. He must register his whereabouts, under Megan’s Law, for 25 years, the district attorney's office said.

Wolf, 56, was suspected of sharing videos and photos when police raided his home last year. Authorities said more than 500 images were found on the seized computer, which also had software to conceal internet activity and permanently erase deleted files.