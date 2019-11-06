Man jailed for decades on charges of sexual abuse against children

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Florida man convicted of sexual abuse against children in Lancaster County was sentenced to 26 to 68 years in prison.

Tony Cruz, 52, was convicted of numerous felonies, including several counts of rape of a child, over a period of 20 years, starting in 1984.

Cruz will only be eligible for parole after successfully completing treatment, which requires taking responsibility for what he did.

Six victims testified at trial, even though the charges regarded only four of them. The crimes against two others exceeded the statute of limitations for prosecution. The judge allowed their testimony because the abuse against all six illustrated a course of criminal conduct.

A sentencing judge called Cruz a “fraud” for continuing to deny his guilt and accuse the victims of making false allegations.

Authorities say Cruz adamantly denied committing the crimes, saying he loved the six victims who testified at trial about the abuse they endured after becoming close to Cruz.

Assistant District Attorney Karen Mansfield, who won the trial conviction, said Cruz “had been raping children for over two decades.”

He was convicted in September of 14 counts including rape of a child.