Man jailed for having child pornography during parole meeting

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man will serve up to 25 years in prison for having child pornography on his phone when he met with his parole officer.

Kevin Yorgey, 50, of Lititz, was sentenced to ay least 12.5 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and criminal use of a cellphone.

The district attorney’s office said Yorgey had over 100 lewd photos of children on an unapproved cellphone he brought to a meeting last year in Lancaster. Yorgey’s parole officer seized the phone and had it searched.

It was Yorgey’s second conviction for having child pornography. His first conviction required that he register his cell phone with the state parole department.