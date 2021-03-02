Man ‘jumped,’ cut in neck by five individuals in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A 33-year-old man was ‘jumped’ by five individuals on Monday, sustaining a laceration to the side of his neck according to a report from the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

Officers responded to a residence on the 500 blk. Manor St. for a report of a stabbing to find the male in a conscious state and able to speak with Officers.

He stated that he was in the area of Reiker Ave. near the laundromat 600 blk. Manor St. when he was reportedly approached by a group of unknown individuals.

The male told police he was “jumped” by the group, describing them only as three black males and two light skinned/Hispanic males.

The victim told police the unknown suspects ran north toward the area of Crystal Park after the assault.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with any additional information on this incident is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News.