EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Delaware man was arrested for assault after an altercation occurred on April 5 in Lancaster County.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

According to police, 39-year-old Jason Jurado of Laurel Deleware was making a delivery at the Acme Distribution Center on South Muddy Creek Road. Jurado then got into an argument with a security guard at the facility.

Jurado proceeded to punch the guard in the face. The guard fell backward and hit his head on the pavement, knocking him unconscious. The guard was transported to Lancaster General Hospital where he was then treated and released.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters

Jurado was charged with one count of Simple Assault and was sent a summons to appear in district court.