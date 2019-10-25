Man on probation for daughter’s death convicted of raping 2 girls

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man who pleaded guilty this year in the drowning death of his 3-year-old daughter was convicted this week of raping two preteen girls.

Geoffrey Bussard, 47, of Manheim Township, was found guilty by a jury on all charges including rape of a child and sexual assault regarding sexual abuse between 2006 and 2013, the district attorney’s office said.

Prosecutors said Bussard told one of the girls that the sexual abuse was a way of showing love. Both girls reported the abuse to police last year.

Bussard is in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $2 million pending a sentencing hearing scheduled for Jan. 8. Authorities said a background investigation before sentencing will include Bussard’s guilty plea in February to a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Bussard’s 3-year-old daughter in April 2017 wandered out of a Farmstead Lane home and into the family’s swimming pool while Bussard and the girl’s mother were asleep.

Bussard was sentenced to five years of probation in that case.

Susie L. Rehm, the girl’s mother, pleaded guilty to felony counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child. In exchange for the plea, she was ordered to serve 1 to 2 years in prison, followed by four years of probation.

Rehm was supposed to be watching her daughter but fell asleep on a couch, prosecutors said. Bussard was asleep upstairs.

The district attorney’s office said the girl was in the pool for over an hour before she was found. They said the parents installed an alarm on a rear door because the girl tended to wander, but the batteries were removed at some point because the parents became annoyed by the alarm sound.

Police also found evidence of ongoing drug use and said the home was uninhabitable. They said boxes, clothing, and trash cluttered every room, dog feces was all over the living room carpet, and the house was filled with the odor of urine and fecal matter.

