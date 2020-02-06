Man owes $459,000 for endangering infant with brain injury, judge says

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Mount Joy man convicted of endangering a 5-month-old boy who sustained a brain injury while in his care owes more than $459,000 for the child’s medical treatment and care, a Lancaster County judge has ruled.

Daniel D. Deleon, 30, was ordered to pay restitution as part of his sentence last summer when he was convicted of endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment. He filed a motion challenging the payments, arguing that he is not responsible for restitution since he was acquitted of aggravated assault, according to the district attorney’s office.

Lancaster County Judge Margaret Miller, in an order for restitution issued Jan. 31, wrote that the serious, permanent bodily injuries sustained by the child were the result of a dangerous condition created by Deleon.

Authorities said Deleon was in a relationship with the child’s mother and caring for the boy on June 1, 2017, when the infant sustained a skull fracture and other permanent injuries.