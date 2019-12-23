Man pleads to 3rd-degree murder for shooting ‘friend’

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lititz man has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder for the shooting of a 19-year-old in a Penn Township apartment last year.

Shawn D. Bergman, 24, will serve 12 to 24 years in prison for shooting Christopher Levy in the face on Nov. 5.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said Bergman was under the influence of multiple drugs when he fired the shot.

Bergman’s defense lawyer said his client and Levy were “best friends.” According to trial testimony, Levy was with a group of acquaintances at the apartment, but everyone left when the shot was fired.

Levy, who had graduated from Warwick High School a few months earlier, died two days later at a Philadelphia hospital.

Bergman also pleaded guilty to stealing his stepfather’s pistol, used in the shooting.