Man pleads to child sex abuse, soliciting lewd photos

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man will serve up to 12 years in prison for sexually abusing a child and for soliciting lewd photos of children for money.

Jared Douglas, 22, of Elizabethtown, pleaded guilty this week to numerous charges including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, and criminal solicitation, the district attorney’s office said.

He will serve 6 to 12 years in prison followed by five years of probation, and he must register his whereabouts with police for the rest of his life.

Authorities say Douglas abused the child in 2016. Last year, they say he offered three children money to send lewd photos.

The children did not send the photos.

The district attorney’s office said Douglas also attempted to sexually abuse two of those children. The charges did not include allegations of physical contact.

