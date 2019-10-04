Man posed as teen girl, led police to sex-crime suspect

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Delaware man drove to Lancaster County to have sex with a 15-year-old girl he met online but was caught in a sting set up by a local father who pursues child predators, authorities said.

Michael D. Towner, 34, of Magnolia, was arrested Friday in Lancaster after the online conversations with the “girl” and a local man’s “gotcha” video were turned over to state police.

The district attorney’s office said the man who posed as the girl, Justin Perry, recorded his encounter with Towner at a convenience store in East Lampeter Township.

In the video, Towner admits to being there for sex with the girl and shows Perry condoms he purchased, authorities said. When Perry calls a phone number he obtained during the online conversations, the caller shows up on Towner’s phone as “Brittany.”

In the online conversations, the “girl” asked Towner if he cares that she is 15. Towner replied that he doesn’t care as long as she doesn’t mind having sex with him, authorities said.

Towner is charged with nine felonies including attempt and solicitation of various sex acts from a minor. He was jailed on $100,000 bail, which he posted via a bondsman.

