Man scammed store with laundry soap switch, police say

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify a man they say pulled a “detergent deception” at a grocery store.

Manheim Township police said the unknown man visited Oregon Dairy, at 2900 Oregon Pike, seven times between Nov. 24 and Jan. 19. Each time he purchased laundry detergent then returned it moments later for cash.

When store management investigated, they found the man had taken out the detergent and filled the bottles with water. In total, he returned 21 bottles missing detergent valued at $333.69, police said.

Anyone who can identify him should call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401.