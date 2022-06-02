LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been sentenced to 20-40 years in prison after being convicted of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, unlawful contact with minors, corruption of minors, and incest.

Pablo Cotto-Martinez, 48, of Puerto Rico, was sentenced in Lancaster County Court on June 1 after being found guilty for all counts following a two-day trial in February.

According to the police report, Cotto-Martinez raped a five-year-old victim when he was 32 in the 600 block of South Prince Street back in 2007. Charges were filed and he was arrested in Puerto Rico and extradited to Lancaster in February 2020.

Cotto-Martinez had also pleaded guilty to assaulting two other victims in Puerto Rico, for which he served eight years in prison, after the separate Lancaster incident in 2007. Charges were filed for the Lancaster incident after an interview with the juvenile victim in January 2020.

Assistant District Attorney Karen Mansfield said during the sentencing, “He’s a monster, a danger to society, and should be put in jail for as long as possible.”