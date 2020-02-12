Man sentenced for fentanyl delivery at Lancaster County Prison that caused inmate’s death

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man will serve up to 25 years in prison for providing fentanyl to Lancaster County Prison inmates, causing one of them to die of an overdose last year.

Officials say Christopher Franco-Robles, 21, placed the fentanyl in a trash can outside the prison, where an inmate on trash collection duty took it and ingested it. That man, a 38-year-old, died on March 28, 2019. The other inmate who ingested the drugs also overdosed.

Lancaster County Judge Thomas Sponaugle sentenced Franco-Robles this week to seven to 25 years in prison.

Franco-Robles pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in death and related felonies in exchange for the prison term.

Assistant District Attorney Travis Anderson said Franco-Robles also was ordered to pay $4,600 for the victim’s funeral costs.

The district attorney’s office says recorded prison phone calls revealed Franco-Robles and his father conspired to provide the drugs to inmates, including Franco-Robles’ brother, who was an inmate.

They say the brother never received the drugs but the father, Jaime Franco-Quinones, discussed the overdose incidents in a separate prison phone call a day after the overdoses.

Franco-Quinones, 50, is also charged with drug delivery resulting in death and related counts. His case is pending and he is presumed innocent.