Man sentenced for groping 2 women at dorm party

Justin M. Burke

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man who groped two women at a Stevens College dormitory will spend two years on probation and must register his whereabouts under Megan’s Law for 15 years, authorities said.

Justin M. Burke, 23, received the sentence after pleading guilty to four misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and harassment.

The district attorney’s office said Burke was hosting a small party at his dormitory in February 2017 when he groped the two women from behind as they returned from a restroom.

Burke is facing other charges, including rape, in a separate case.

