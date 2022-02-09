Man sentenced for terroristic threats, possessing 88 LSD tabs

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Bainbridge man was sentenced in Lancaster County court up to two years in prison for terroristic threats and drug possession charges, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Christopher Perhach Jr. will serve the maximum county sentence of one year less one day to two years less one day, as well as three years of probation after being found guilty by a jury in November.

Police were called to the former Watering Trough nightclub on Main Street back in 2019 for a disturbance report. Dispatch told them the man in question was refusing to leave and was becoming violent. Employees then said he wouldn’t leave and tried to fight before making shooting threats.

Police arrived to find Perhach in a parking lot screaming and tensed up in a fighting position. Officers took him into custody and the suspect said “I’m going to kill you” to the officer arresting him.

During a search of the suspect, police found 88 individual doses of LSD, later confirmed through lab tests. They also found a glass pipe with marijuana residue.

The case was investigated by Mount Joy Borough Police and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Janie Swinehart.