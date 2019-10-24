Man sentenced for threatening retirement home when he couldn’t volunteer

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A New Holland man will serve three years of probation for threatening to bring a gun to a retirement community where he was denied volunteer work.

Mark A. Wingerd is also banned from Mennonite Home and cannot possess guns. He must take anger management classes and is allowed no contact with Mennonite Home staff members who testified, the Lancaster County district attorney’s office said.

Wingerd, 66, was convicted at trial last month of misdemeanor terroristic threats.

Wingerd in March asked about volunteering at Mennonite Home but became upset when he was told he could not bring more than two dogs to the Manheim Township facility.

Wingerd told an employee that Pennsylvania is a “carry state,” then told her he would bring a gun to the facility and shoot anyone who got in his way, prosecutors said.

He testified at trial that he did not threaten to shoot. At sentencing Monday, he said his words were “misperceived.”

Prosecutors said the threat prompted an immediate lockdown and permanent security measures at the retirement home.

