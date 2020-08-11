Man sentenced to life for 2016 killing in Salisbury Township

Christopher James Lyles, 34, was sentenced to life in prison for the 2016 killing of a 52-year-old Salisbury Township man. ( Photo: Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A man convicted earlier this year of a deadly home invasion in Lancaster County will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced on Monday.

Christopher J. Lyles, 34, of Glen Mills was sentenced to life in prison plus 12.5 to 40 years on charges which include second-degree murder and robbery, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Lyles was responsible for shooting Dennis Pitch in his home during a 2016 home invasion in Salisbury Township. Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman argued that Lyles and three others targeted Pitch’s home.

Fetterman said Pitch was an “everyday person, a working man,” according to the district attorney’s office. “Dennis Pitch could be any one of us. The only mistake he made was mentioning he had some money.”

County judge David Ashworth said it was a “cold-blooded, ruthless and senseless killing.”

The district attorney’s office said that a prison inmate testified they overheard Lyles discussing the murder. Lyles is also an “admitted member of a prison gang,” the judge said.

According to the DA’s office, evidence at trial included cellphone locations that showed the four were near Pitch’s home at the time of the killing and surveillance footage of one of the group’s vehicles near the house.