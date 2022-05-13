LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was convicted of first-degree homicide and two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure was sentenced to mandatory life imprisonment plus nine to 20 years on Friday, May 13.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, now 22-year-old Shawn Nasim Connelly was convicted after a three-day trial back in February for the shooting and killing of 44-year-old Anthony Marshall and injuring another victim in the 600 block of Lafayette Street on Father’s Day in 2019.

When officers arrived at the scene, officers located two victims. Both were taken to Lancaster General Hospital where Marshall has pronounced dead shortly after.

According to the investigation, both victims were at a birthday party but were told to leave after an altercation happened. The altercation involved another male and Connelly, which Marshall and the other victim attempted to break up.

Police discovered that the two victims and four men, including Connelly, then crossed paths near Kunzler Meat Company. The parties exchanged words and Connelly removed a firearm from his waistband, and fired five shots at the two victims. Surveillance videos from the meat company showed that the suspects fled the scene soon after

Lancaster County Judge Thomas Sponaugle ordered a sentence and the court heard statements from three of Anthony Marshall’s family members, who showed compassion and recognized the defendant had no guidance in his young life, but that it was no excuse for what he did.

“Justice for Anthony needs to be served today,” one family member said at the end of their statement.

The defense asked for the additional charges to run concurrently with the mandatory life imprisonment, noting the defendant’s rough childhood, when Judge Sponaugle spoke.

“What I’ve tried to understand throughout this case is why would you throw your life away and do this? Was it because you felt like you were disrespected so you brought a loaded gun onto the street and used it?”

Connelly had an opportunity to speak, but he declined to during the sentencing. Judge Sponaugle noticed how he could not find one instance of the defendant expressing any kind of remorse throughout the case before issuing the sentence.

“That’s the sentence of the court and you have the rest of your life to think about what you’ve done,” Sponaugle said.