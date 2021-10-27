Man sentenced to time in prison for murder and drug delivery charges in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man is set to serve up to 55 years in prison on third-degree murder and drug delivery resulting in death charges for two incidents from last year, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Matthew Moser, 32, was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to these crimes resulting in the death of two people about a month apart.

Moser was sentenced to 20 to 40 years on the murder charge and six to 15 on the drug delivery resulting in death charge in a plea agreement with the state.

Both incidents occurred in Caernarvon Township.

The first happened January 29, 2020, when Pa. State Police were called to a home on Shirktown Road for a drug overdose report. Police found a 24-year-old man dead inside. Evidence found through Facebook messages, phone records and web searches indicated Moser delivered the drugs that led to the overdose.

The second, a separate incident, happened March 2, 2020, when PSP was called to a home on Twin County Road for a welfare check. Police found a woman in a bedroom upstairs, strangled to death. The door was shut and locked when police arrived.

Information obtained by police from many people found Moser, the woman’s boyfriend, was a suspect. Moser lived at the house in Caernarvon Township and at a hotel in Chester County.

Police arrested Moser on March 3 at the Quality Inn hotel in Chester County he fled to. Police evacuated the hotel to get contact with the suspect and took him into custody after a long standoff.