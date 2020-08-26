Man serving life in prison for double murder in Lancaster loses appeal; will get no relief

Joshua Proper

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A man serving life in prison for the killing of two Lancaster brothers will get no relief from the Pennsylvania Superior Court.

Joshua Proper, now 21, argued that the court process was too slow, and that his charges should have been dropped.

The court ruled that continuances in Proper’s case were at his request so his attorneys could develop a mitigation defense to the death penalty.

