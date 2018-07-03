Man shocked by Lancaster Police taser files lawsuit

A man shocked by a Lancaster City Police officer's taser has filed a lawsuit against the officer and the city's police department.

In a lawsuit filed Monday, 27-year-old Sean Williams claims he was racially profiled and that Lancaster Officer Philip Bernot used excessive force.

The incident happened last week and video of the incident went viral.

Police say they used the taser because Williams refused to listen but Williams says he followed their directions.

Williams is seeking $75,000 in damages.

Lancaster Police have not responded to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

The taser incident is under investigation.

Lancaster's Mayor, Danene Sorace, expressed concern after seeing the video of the incident and says the case validates her push to get funding for body cameras for officers.