Man shot in Lancaster Sunday morning, suspect wanted by police

Editor’s Note: The shooting took place on Sunday, Jan. 23, not Tuesday, Jan. 25.

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A warrant for arrest has been issued in connection with an early Sunday morning shooting on the first block of Chesapeake Street in the City of Lancaster.

Officers were dispatched to the location of the shooting and to the local hospital where they found a man who arrived with a gunshot wound. The man is expected to survive.

After initial investigation, it is determined that Janieca Rivera allegedly shot the man. She has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and Discharging a Firearm in the City of Lancaster.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts should call the Lancaster Bureau of Police and ask for Detective Smith or a working detective at 717-735-3301.