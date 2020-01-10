Man shot, wounded in Lancaster corner store

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 39-year-old Lancaster man was shot in the back Thursday evening after some type of physical altercation in a corner grocery store, police said.

The victim, shooter, customers and employees were all inside M&M Mini Market, at 301 South Ann Street, when the shooting occurred around 7:21 p.m.

The victim was shot one time in the lower back and remained in the store. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said his injury was not fatal and he is expected to recover.

The unknown shooter fled and has not been arrested.

Anyone with information should call Lancaster police at 717-735-3412, Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913, or anonymously text LANCS plus a message to 847411.