Man sought for bank robbery, assault

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a man who assaulted a bank teller during a robbery.

Elizabethtown police said the unknown man demanded cash from the M&T Bank, at 104 South Market Street, around 2:20 p.m. Monday then fled before officers arrived.

The teller was not seriously injured, and no weapons were seen during the robbery.

Officers from several police departments responded and searched for the robber but were unable to locate him.

Investigators released a photo of the robber inside the bank and one of a vehicle that may belong to him. His last known location was the on-ramp to Route 283 West from Route 743.

Anyone with information should call Elizabethtown police at 717-367-6540 or 717-367-1835.