Man sought for pointing gun at minors

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man is wanted for assault and endangerment charges regarding a domestic dispute that involved three people under the age of 18, police said.

Antonio Rodriguez III, 42, is charged with endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and related offenses.

Manheim Township police said during a June 10 altercation, Rodriguez, pushed one of the victims then retrieved a small handgun from his waistband and pointed it at two of the victims.

The victims were able to flee in a vehicle.

A records check determined that Rodriguez’s concealed carry permit had been revoked, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401.