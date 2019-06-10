Man sought for shooting in Lancaster arrested

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jason Garcia

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) -- A man charged with a shooting incident in the city last month has been taken into custody.

Jason Garcia, 39, was arrested Saturday in the Millersville area. He is in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail, police said.

Garcia is accused of shooting a 22-year-old Manheim Township resident in the leg on the early morning of May 4, in the area of North Duke and East Orange streets. He is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and firearms offenses.

The victim was treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.