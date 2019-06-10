Lancaster

Man sought for shooting in Lancaster arrested

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 01:04 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 01:04 PM EDT

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) -- A man charged with a shooting incident in the city last month has been taken into custody.

Jason Garcia, 39, was arrested Saturday in the Millersville area. He is in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail, police said.

Garcia is accused of shooting a 22-year-old Manheim Township resident in the leg on the early morning of May 4, in the area of North Duke and East Orange streets. He is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and firearms offenses.

The victim was treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

Lawmaker introduces bill to update state archives
Lawmaker introduces bill to update state archives

Lawmaker introduces bill to update state archives

Investigations /

Trending Stories

Latest Local