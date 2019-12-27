Man sought for stealing cash from Walmart self-checkout

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are trying to identify a man they say stole another person’s money from a Walmart self-checkout register.

Manheim Township police said the theft occurred at the Fruitville Pike store Dec. 20 around 10:30 p.m. They released surveillance photos from the store on Friday.

Police said the customer who used the register before the man used a debit card. The customer requested $60 cash but forgot to retrieve the money after it was dispensed.

The man in the pictures approached the register, saw the money, and stole it. He then exited the store without telling anyone that he found the money, police said.

Anyone who knows his identity should call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401.