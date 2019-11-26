Man sought for thefts of electronics

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for help to identify a man they say stole over $900 worth of electronics from a store in Lancaster County.

East Lampeter Township police released surveillance photos of the man. They said on Nov. 17 at 4:40 p.m. and again on Nov. 21 at 2:45 p.m., he stole Nest thermostats and Nest doorbells from Kohl’s.

He was driving a “faded” black Mitsubishi Lancer sedan. During the incident on Nov. 21, he had a young child with him, police said.

Anyone with information should call Ofc. Goss at 717-291-4676.