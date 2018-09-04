Man sought for using stolen debit card
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man suspected of using a debit card that was stolen from a vehicle in Manheim Township.
Two wallets were stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in the 900 block of North Market Street between 11:10 p.m. and 11:35 p.m. on Friday, August 24.
Police released a surveillance photo of a man who then used a debit card from one of the wallets. The card was used moments later at a Turkey Hill store.
Anyone who can identify the man should call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401.
